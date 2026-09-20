Al-Ghamdi at the top: the best five stars in the fifth round of the Joy Elite League

The fifth round served up a string of standout individual displays, with more than one player leaving his mark, whether by scoring goals or dragging his side to victory. There were plenty of memorable moments along the way.

Al-Ittihad's Ammar Al-Ghamdi topped the list of the round's brightest stars with one of the strongest individual performances of the weekend. Others caught the eye too, even as their teams' fortunes swung between win, draw and defeat.

Ammar Al-Ghamdi: star of the round

Ammar Al-Ghamdi earned the title of star of the fifth round by leading Al-Ittihad to a 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly. He was the key figure throughout.

Not content with feeding the attack, Al-Ghamdi took it upon himself to score all three of Al-Ittihad's goals, sealing the points and stealing the spotlight from every other player in the round.

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His hat-trick gave him the clearest mark of the round. He turned his chances into goals and delivered an exceptional individual showing, topping the list of the best five players.

Abdul Majeed Al-Sharif: a brace despite defeat

Al-Taawoun lost 4-3 to Al-Riyadh, yet Abdul Majeed Al-Sharif still left his own mark with two goals in a seven-goal thriller that stayed on a knife-edge until the final whistle.

Al-Sharif produced a striking attacking display, keeping Al-Taawoun dangerous from start to finish, before his side went down by a single goal.

His brace proves individual brilliance doesn't always match the team result. Two fine finishes booked him a place among the standout players of the fifth round.

Daniel Al-Habib: a brace leads Al-Fayha

Daniel Al-Habib kept up his fine form in the fifth round, playing a decisive role in Al-Fayha's 4-0 rout of Al-Najma. His side dominated and wrapped the game up with four goals.

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Al-Habib grabbed a brace on the day, a big reason behind the comfortable win as he turned his attacking presence into two goals that underlined his side's superiority.

Those two goals put Al-Habib among the players who left a clear attacking mark on the round, all the more so as they came in a big win with a clean sheet at the other end.

Jefferson Ramos: a goal gives Al-Fateh the points

Jefferson Ramos needed just one goal to join the round's brightest names, netting the winner in Al-Fateh's 1-0 victory over Al-Orobah. A single strike settled it.

Ramos's goal handed Al-Fateh the three points. He pounced on his chance and turned it into the goal that decided the match in his side's favour.

The game may not have been packed with goals, but the value of Ramos's strike was huge. It came in a one-goal contest, making him the owner of the decisive moment and the man who dragged his side to all three points.

Louai Al-Obaidi: a new mark with Al-Hilal

Louai Al-Obaidi continued his impressive run with Al-Hilal, scoring in the 3-3 draw against Al-Jabalain to underline once again his knack for leaving an attacking mark.

His goal came in a six-goal shootout, an open and thrilling contest between Al-Hilal and Al-Jabalain that ended with each side settling for a single point.

The goal wasn't enough to win it for Al-Hilal, but Al-Obaidi's steady form and his strike in the fifth round earned him a spot among the top five players of the weekend.

In the end, Ammar Al-Ghamdi stood tallest in the fifth round thanks to the treble that fired Al-Ittihad to victory. Abdul Majeed Al-Sharif, Daniel Al-Habib, Jefferson Ramos and Louai Al-Obaidi completed the list of players who made the difference with their goals and attacking marks.