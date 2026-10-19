Fabio Carille let rip at the referees after Al-Feiha's 3-2 defeat to Al-Ahli on Monday evening in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League. The Brazilian boss fumed over the decision to extend first-half stoppage time, the period in which Al-Ahli scored a controversial goal.

Al-Ahli star Artem Bondarenko struck in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, even though the referee had signalled only two. The Ukrainian's goal sparked immediate controversy.

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Baffled by the extra minute, Carille insisted Al-Feiha's technical staff had no idea the time had been extended beyond the two announced. That drove him to confront the referee after the match, all the more so because the goal landed at what he saw as a pivotal point in the game.

Al-Feiha's manager said at the post-match press conference: "I asked the referee why he was adding a minute in stoppage time at the end of the first half, from which Al-Ahli's goal came, and he said he added a minute in agreement with the fourth official, and we as a technical staff do not know about this, and I am astonished at what happened."

His complaints went beyond the officiating. Carille reckoned his side could have taken more from the game, pointing to the chances his players spurned in the first half. Before the goal went in, he felt, Al-Ahli had barely threatened his goal.

Al-Feiha had chances to put the match to bed, the Brazilian added, and his team did not get the result their play deserved across spells of the game, even as Al-Ahli took their openings and walked off with the three points.

That late goal lit the fuse for a storm of controversy, coming as it did after the two announced minutes had elapsed. Former international referee Saad Al-Kathiri, the refereeing analyst at Al-Jazira newspaper, backed the decision to let it stand, explaining that the announced time is a minimum and the referee is free to extend it.

So the lines were drawn: Carille raging that his staff were kept in the dark over the extension, against the refereeing expert who stood by the decision to allow Al-Ahli's goal.



