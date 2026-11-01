Al-Ahly squad list raises questions: Amouta deals a fresh blow to Imam Ashour

Al Ahly want to build on their flying start in the Capital of Egypt Cup when they face Al Mokawloon Al Arab, and Moroccan coach Hossein Ammouta has settled on a squad packed with changes. Three players return. A clutch of key names stay out, led by Emam Ashour.

Ammouta named his squad ahead of tomorrow's clash with Al Mokawloon Al Arab at Cairo International Stadium, the second round of the Capital of Egypt Cup group stage in Group Three.

Back come Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim and Ahmed Reda. Missing out are Emam Ashour, Ahmed Mostafa Zizo, Mohamed El Shenawy, Hussein El Shahat and Marwan Attia, the headline calls from the Moroccan's selection for the clash.

Al Ahly's squad for the clash with Al Mokawloon Al Arab was as follows:

Next matches AHL Cup 13:00 ESL

- Goalkeeping: Mostafa Shobeir, Hamza Alaa.

- Defence: Yassin Marei, Ashraf Dari, Ahmed Eid, Hadi Riad, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Karim Fouad.

- Midfield: Ahmed Reda, Akram Tawfik, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Ali Mahmoud, Ahmed Nabil Koka, Mohamed Abdullah, Taher Mohamed Taher, Omar Moawad.

- Attack: Soufiane Benjdida, Moncef Bakrar, Achraf Bencharki, Mahmoud Salah, Mohamed Raafat.

A second win would keep Al Ahly top of Group Three. They opened their campaign by thrashing Petrol Asyout 4-0 for their first three points in the competition.

The Red side want to cash in on that positive start and keep the victories coming, even with absences biting at their ranks. The match also hands the coaching staff a chance to experiment and give a few players their shot.