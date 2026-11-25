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Egypt's Al Ahly, under president Mahmoud El Khatib, have taken several decisive measures following the first team's 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the Premier League last Monday.

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The defeat sparked a furious backlash from supporters. Al Ahly were poor on the night and simply couldn't keep pace with Pyramids.

Within hours of the final whistle, the club sacked their Moroccan head coach, Hussein Amouta, who had faced widespread criticism over the team's inconsistent form this season.

On Wednesday, Al Ahly released an official statement, which read: "A lengthy meeting was held at the club's headquarters this evening, attended by Yassin Mansour, the club's vice-president, and Sayed Abdel Hafiz, a board member, who oversee football matters. Mahmoud El Khatib, the club president, joined by phone to give his views on a number of issues concerning the football department. Wael Gomaa, the football director, and Sami Komsan, the head coach, were also present."

It went on: "The following was agreed: approving the technical staff put forward by Sami Komsan, instructing that the door be opened to offers for some players who have let the club down,

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giving opportunities to promising young players in line with the head coach's vision, affirming full confidence in the players who perform with the Al Ahly character, completing the restructuring of the football department by appointing a foreign sporting director with vision and extensive planning experience, and establishing productive communication across the club's football set-up."

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A second statement confirmed the new coaching staff:

Sami Komsan as head coach, Yasser Radwan as assistant coach, Amr Anwar as assistant coach, Hamada El-Sayed as coach, Wassim Hamdi as fitness coach and Hady Mohamed as performance analyst.

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The loss to Pyramids was Al Ahly's first of the Premier League season. It left them stuck on 20 points in third place, seven behind leaders Pyramids and two adrift of second-placed Zamalek.

Football director Wael Gomaa acted on Tuesday evening, imposing double penalties on the players and freezing the entire squad's payments indefinitely.

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Gomaa also referred Ahmed Reda for investigation over his conduct during the Pyramids match. The matter will also go before the club's football supervisors.

The decision followed a "spitting" incident towards the fans during the game. Reda insists it wasn't aimed at the supporters and was simply an involuntary action during his warm-up.

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Komsan steps in for Amouta on an interim basis until the club appoint a new foreign head coach.

His first match in charge comes next Sunday, when Al Ahly host Angola's Primeiro de Agosto in the opening round of Group A in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.