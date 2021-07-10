Al Ahly's Mosimane reveals why he wants to coach Mali

The tactician has further stated he would not stand on the path of Aliou Dieng if Manchester United come calling

South African tactician Pitso Mosimane has revealed he would like to coach the Mali national team if given the opportunity.

The tactician has been successful in club football and had a decent short-term with Bafana Bafana, failing by a whisker to take them to the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. The Al Ahly coach was answering rumours linking his Mali midfielder Aliou Dieng to Manchester United.

"Well, I look at [Marvelous Nakamba], the boy who is playing for Aston Villa from Zimbabwe. I said if he can play for Aston Villa, Aliou can also play in the Premier League. Why not?" Mosimane asked Safja.

"And the Malians have got that credibility in Europe. You must understand if you say a South African player to play in the English Premier League, or a South African player to play in La Liga it is not very easy.

"But a Malian, I mean there, you are there all over the world. I mean, look at the Malian national team, what a national team! Do you know if there is an opportunity to coach a national team for me and I can be given that opportunity, I’d like to coach the Malian national team in future."

The 56-year-old Mosimane went on to explain why he believes the Red Devil star has the qualities to do well abroad.

"[The Malians] have the top quality. Even my player is not really, really much of a starter all the time. Because they have got the boy from Red Bull Salzburg [Mohamed Camara] there in the midfield and others. They have an embarrassment of riches of players, it is unbelievable," Mosimane continued.

"So you ask yourself, how far are we in South Africa to international football? You know, we have a lot of work to do back at home.

"I mean, this boy is 22 or 23 and he is the powerhouse in the midfield. You saw him against [Mamelodi] Sundowns, you saw him again in the Club World Cup. You saw him against Bayern Munich. He is a powerful boy. And we need him and we rely on him.

"So if Manchester United buy him, why not? I saw the Ghanaian boy [Thomas Partey] who was playing at Atletico Madrid and now he is at Arsenal, why not? I saw Mohamed Elneny playing for Arsenal, the midfielder. So hopefully it happens and I would encourage that."

Dieng is expected to lead the Red Devils in the Caf Champions League final against Kaizer Chiefs on July 17.