Al Ahly made the most of the international break, beating Libyan side Al-Ittihad Misrata 4-2 in a friendly. The two sides met on Monday evening at the El Tetsh Stadium as part of the team's preparations for the period ahead.

Yassine Meriah, Hussein El Shahat, Ahmed Reda and Sofiane Bendebka were on the scoresheet for Al Ahly. The win handed the coaching staff, led by Morocco's Houcine Ammouta, a valuable chance to gauge the readiness of several players with the international contingent away.









Ammouta and his staff used the game to run the rule over a number of players, checking their technical and physical condition before official competitions resume.

To make up for the missing internationals, they had promoted seven players from the youth sector to first-team training: "Zeidan Nagah, Mohamed El Sayed, Yassine Mohamed, Mohab Wael, Omar Abou Ghazala, Abdel Rahman Ramy 'Mano', and Ahmed El Sheikh".









Before kick-off, Al-Ittihad Misrata board member Mohamed El Beira presented Al Ahly football director Wael Gomaa with a shield and the Libyan club's flag.

Gomaa returned the gesture, thanking the Al-Ittihad Misrata officials and wishing the Libyan side well through their preparations and beyond.















