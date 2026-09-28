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Al Ahlyالحساب الرسمي للنادي الأهلي
Karim Malim
Translated by

Al-Ahly beat Al-Ittihad Al-Misrati: Amrouche tests the substitutes and gives the youngsters a new lease of life

Al Ahly SC
H. Ammouta
S. Benjdida
Premier League
M. Bakrar
Zamalek SC
Zamalek SC vs Al Ahly SC
Al-Ittihad
Morocco
Algeria
Egypt
Libya

A four-goal thrashing at the death

Al Ahly made the most of the international break, beating Libyan side Al-Ittihad Misrata 4-2 in a friendly. The two sides met on Monday evening at the El Tetsh Stadium as part of the team's preparations for the period ahead.

Yassine Meriah, Hussein El Shahat, Ahmed Reda and Sofiane Bendebka were on the scoresheet for Al Ahly. The win handed the coaching staff, led by Morocco's Houcine Ammouta, a valuable chance to gauge the readiness of several players with the international contingent away.



Ammouta and his staff used the game to run the rule over a number of players, checking their technical and physical condition before official competitions resume.

To make up for the missing internationals, they had promoted seven players from the youth sector to first-team training: "Zeidan Nagah, Mohamed El Sayed, Yassine Mohamed, Mohab Wael, Omar Abou Ghazala, Abdel Rahman Ramy 'Mano', and Ahmed El Sheikh".



Before kick-off, Al-Ittihad Misrata board member Mohamed El Beira presented Al Ahly football director Wael Gomaa with a shield and the Libyan club's flag.

Gomaa returned the gesture, thanking the Al-Ittihad Misrata officials and wishing the Libyan side well through their preparations and beyond.



#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Pyramids FCPyramids FCPYR
550091+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
Zamalek SCZamalek SCZAM
541081+713
W
W
W
W
D
3
Al Ahly SCAl Ahly SCAHL
541093+613
W
D
W
W
W
4
Ceramica CleopatraCeramica CleopatraCMC
5401103+712
W
W
W
W
L
5
Modern Sport FCModern Sport FCMSP
531174+310
W
W
L
W
D
6
Al Ittihad AlexandriaAl Ittihad AlexandriaALI
531163+310
W
W
W
L
D
7
Al Mokawloon Al ArabAl Mokawloon Al ArabAMA
521265+17
W
D
W
L
L
8
Petrojet-SuezPetrojet-SuezPET
52128807
W
W
L
L
D
9
Tala'ea El GaishTala'ea El GaishELG
52125507
L
D
L
W
W
10
ZED FCZED FCZED
521245-17
W
L
W
L
D
11
Olympic El Qanah FCOlympic El Qanah FCQAN
51315506
L
D
D
D
W
12
Al Masry SCAl Masry SCALM
520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
13
National BankNational BankNAB
520347-36
L
W
W
L
L
14
Wadi Degla FCWadi Degla FCWDF
512245-15
L
L
D
W
D
15
Al Sharkeyah-ENPPIAl Sharkeyah-ENPPIENP
511369-34
L
W
D
L
L
16
Smouha SCSmouha SCSMO
511314-34
W
L
L
D
L
17
Abo Qir SemadAbo Qir SemadABQ
510418-73
L
L
L
L
W
18
El Gouna FCEl Gouna FCELG
502336-32
L
L
L
D
D
19
Asyut PetroleumAsyut PetroleumASP
502315-42
L
L
L
D
D
20
Ghazl Al MahallaGhazl Al MahallaGHA
501419-81
L
L
D
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff



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