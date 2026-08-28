Ajax have turned to LaLiga in their search for a new defensive midfielder. Transfer market expert Matteo Moretto reports that the Amsterdam club have set their sights on Ilaix Moriba of Celta de Vigo.

Moriba is a 23-year-old right-footer who is also attracting interest from Turkish clubs and VfB Stuttgart. "Ajax have asked about him in recent hours," Moretto said in a video update for DAZN. "They have asked about a possible loan deal."

The midfielder came through the youth academies of Espanyol and Barcelona. He made 18 official appearances for the latter before RB Leipzig bought him in 2021 for more than €16 million.

Leipzig then sent him out on loan to Valencia, Getafe and Celta in successive spells, before Celta signed him permanently in mid-2025 for €6 million. The 25-cap Guinea international is under contract until mid-2029 and has played 85 matches for the club, scoring 3 goals and providing 6 assists.

Moretto also says Ajax are working on Azzeddine Ounahi. Girona have already given the Moroccan permission to fly to Amsterdam for negotiations.

"I think it is going to be a hectic end to the transfer window for Ajax," Moretto said. "The team of (technical director, ed.) Jordi Cruijff and coach Míchel are looking for suitable profiles for Míchel's football."

Alongside Moriba, Ounahi is one of the two names Ajax are particularly keen on. "Ajax have been negotiating for months to get this signing over the line," he said.

"Ajax want to close the deal and smooth out the final details. Ounahi also has other clubs to choose from," Moretto said, clarifying that they are foreign clubs.