Ajax receive three million euros and temporarily let Josip Sutalo go

Ajax are close to offloading Josip Sutalo. According to Italian transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, he is set to continue his career on loan at Lazio.

Di Marzio had already reported interest from Rome on Tuesday. A day later, the move is close to being agreed.

Ajax are preparing to send the Croatian centre-back out on loan with an option to buy. According to Di Marzio, that option becomes an obligation if several conditions are met.

Lazio will also pay Ajax three million euros to take him on loan for next season. The deal will help technical director Jordi Cruyff free up space in the wage structure.

On Tuesday evening, news emerged that Ajax are selling Ko Itakura to Borussia Mönchengladbach for 4.5 million euros. That leaves Aaron Bouwman as the only remaining right-footed central defender.

Back in the summer of 2023, then technical director Sven Mislintat brought Sutalo to Amsterdam for 22 million euros. The defender endured a difficult start in the Netherlands but recovered under Francesco Farioli.

At Lazio, Sutalo will come up against former team-mate Kenneth Taylor. He made the move six months ago for twenty million euros.