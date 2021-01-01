Ajax forward Haller ‘angry’ after Neres failed to pass to him vs PSV Eindhoven

The Ivory Coast international is displeased with the decision of the Brazilian during their outing at Johan Cruyff Arena

Ajax forward Sebastien Haller has expressed his displeasure with David Neres after he failed to pass to him in their 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

The attacker was handed his eighth appearance at Johan Cruyff Arena since teaming up with the side from Premier League club West Ham United in January.

The forward scored twice in the encounter and could have bagged his first hat-trick for the club but for Neres’ failure to pass to him.

The Brazilian dribbled past his markers and chose an attempt on goal rather than send the ball to Haller, who was in a good position to score.

Haller has revealed his displeasure with Neres' decision but hopes the 23-year-old will learn from the mistake.

"Of course I am angry, I'm a striker. I'm not saying that all balls should be for me, but this one is", Haller said, as per Voetbalzone.

"David also knows he should have passed. If you don't pass, you should score, he didn't and then it's a mistake. I don't think it will happen again."

Haller was accidentally left out of Ajax’s Europa League squad and revealed he has forgiven the person charged with the responsibility of computing the names.

“I spoke to the person responsible for it. But don't we all make mistakes? The most important thing is that we continue to form a team with everyone at Ajax and radiate that to the outside,” he continued.

“Reaching the semi-finals of the national cup has proven that things are going well. We have shown to be strong because the affair with Andre Onana was still going on."

Haller has now bagged four goals and provided four assists in only eight games across all competitions since joining Ajax.

The centre-forward has expressed his delight with his impressive start for the club but revealed he is not yet at his best.

Article continues below

"I am satisfied with the performance and results, but not with my level. I am not yet at my top, absolutely not,” he added.

“The conditions are not optimal yet. For now, I live in a hotel and physically I can do better, because of corona and everything around it."

Haller will hope to help Ajax stretch their winning run when they take on Heracles in their next league game on Saturday.