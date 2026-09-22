Ajax first-team player suffers knee injury and is sidelined for a lengthy period

Kasper Dolberg has left Denmark's training camp with a knee injury, Ajax announced on their official channels on Tuesday afternoon. Alexander Bah has also been injured. He is being replaced by Ajax player Anton Gaaei.

Last week, Dolberg earned his first Denmark call-up in almost a year, but he will now miss out on a return.

The striker picked up the knee injury in training on Tuesday. The full extent of the problem is still unclear. According to the Danish FA, he is "ruled out for a longer period".

So far, Dolberg has made 56 appearances for Denmark and scored 12 goals for the national team.

This season, the 28-year-old striker has made 9 appearances for the Amsterdammers under new coach Míchel. He has scored three times and provided three assists.

As well as Dolberg, Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco), Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine), Jorthy Mokio (DR Congo), Oscar Gloukh (Israel), Dies Janse (Jong Oranje), Joffre Torrents (Spain Under-20), Marc Ter Stegen (Germany) and Maarten Paes (Indonesia) were called up.