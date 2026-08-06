Kasper Dolberg came in for heavy criticism from Ajax supporters during Ajax v Shelbourne FC. The Danish striker was an invisible figure in the first half of the Conference League qualifying match and has been hit by a wave of criticism on Ajax Showtime and X.

Ajax went into the dressing room on Thursday evening with a 2-0 lead. Mika Godts opened the scoring from the penalty spot after six minutes after being brought down himself, before Owen Wijndal controlled a fine long pass from Steven Berghuis in the 22nd minute and fired a right-footed finish home as he was falling.

Even with Ajax in clear control and two goals up, many supporters focused mainly on Dolberg's display. "I’m so tired of Dolberg," wrote one visitor to Ajax Showtime, while another asked: "Are we playing without Dolberg?"

Over on X, the reaction was no kinder. "Dolberg should just have his contract terminated. It’s just sad how he is standing there," one response read, while another supporter wrote: "Dolberg just isn’t it." A third fan said he had "not yet seen him play one decent game" during pre-season.

Others pointed mainly to the Dane's lack of confidence. "A striker without goals, without confidence and who knows that his replacements are already on the bench. Playing terribly again," read one harsh response. Another supporter felt sorry for him: "The ball just really doesn’t want to go in for him."

Godts drew a very different reaction. The Belgian winger won the penalty, converted it himself and later created a big chance for Oscar Gloukh. "Godts is absolutely insane. If he leaves, you are really betraying your ambitions this season," wrote one fan, while another was clear: "Definitely do not sell Godts to PSG!"

Blind also impressed in the first half with his passing and earned praise such as "Blind’s passing is really next level" and "What a world-class pass from Blind".

Gloukh, by contrast, came in for heavy criticism after missing a chance from a Godts assist: "That really has to go in, Oscar" and "Gloukh back to his old weak self," while Youri Regeer was criticised for his conservative play: "Everything backwards and sideways. A real number six please, someone who speeds up the play instead of a sideways-backwards passer."