Ajax fans are shocked by their own player: 'Not good enough! Get rid of him'

Supporters on Ajax Showtime have laid into Oscar Gloukh during the first half of Ajax's game against FK Vojvodina. Many fans feel the midfielder is too sloppy, too often chooses the difficult option and once again is failing to make a convincing impression for the Amsterdam side.

Ajax controlled most of the first half and carved out big chances through, among others, Kasper Dolberg, Davy Klaassen and Mika Godts. Godts even rattled the bar with a fine lob, before Vojvodina struck with their first big chance through Crnomarkovic from a corner: 0-1. The Serbian lead did not last long, though, because Klaassen headed in the 1-1 in first-half stoppage time after Youri Regeer had flicked the ball on with his head towards the far post. That was also the score at half-time.

Ajax fans are not happy. Gloukh in particular is taking plenty of criticism in the reactions. "Gloukh really is not going to make it at Ajax. It just does not fit," one supporter writes on Ajax Showtime, while another says: "Speed of thought and game intelligence 0."

Fans are also criticising his passing and ball control. "Gloukh's passing is sometimes genuinely shocking," reads one reaction, while another fan accuses him once again of making "that one dribble too many". His first touch and decisions on the ball also regularly come under fire.

Some supporters even go a step further and openly call for the Israeli to leave. "You really need to try to sell Gloukh," one fan writes, while others respond with "Move Gloukh on!", "I'm not a Gloukh fan, put him up for sale" and "Oscar is standing front and centre in Jordi's shop window with a big bow around him after tonight."

Dolberg is also coming in for criticism after failing to take several chances. "Good grief, Dolberg, how many chances do you need?" one supporter asks, while another delivers a harsh verdict: "Dolberg is really finished with us."

By contrast, the reactions to Daley Blind are almost exclusively positive. Fans are praising the veteran for his positioning and build-up qualities: "Blind is positionally really very intelligent" and "What a breath of fresh air in build-up play", two fans write.

Rosa can also count on plenty of appreciation from the fanbase. His crisp passing and attacking impetus are standing out, judging by reactions such as "Rosa keeps playing fucking crisp balls, top!" and "Rosa has even found his inner Dani Alves today."

Things are considerably less positive when it comes to Youri Regeer. Fans see the midfielder as invisible and slowing things down: "Is Regeer even playing?" and "He takes all the tempo out of it, offers little in the build-up and keeps passing sideways," are two telling reactions.