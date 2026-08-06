Concern over marquee signing Marcos Leonardo is growing among Ajax supporters. The big-money arrival, who joined from Al-Hilal for just under €20 million, was handed three big chances against Shelbourne FC, but each time he fired well wide from close range, leaving a grim impression on the fanbase.

Leonardo got his first chance in the 65th minute after Jorthy Mokio sent him through, but his shot on the turn rolled well wide. Eight minutes later, debutant Julian Brandt played him in brilliantly, only for him to aim wide again from close range. He also had the chance to restore the margin to three goals shortly before full time, but once again failed to find the target.

On X, many Ajax supporters were stunned by the way Leonardo squandered those openings. "Is Leonardo actually even a footballer?" one fan wonders aloud. Another supporter writes: "I think Ajax were sold Leonardo's brother. He is so sloppy, surely this can't be the man who cost so many millions?"

Other reactions were just as brutal. "That Leonardo really can't do anything at all," one viewer concludes, while another supporter states: "I've now seen Leonardo miss at least six one-hundred-per-cent chances in two official matches. It already looks like a bad buy." Yet another reacts even more harshly: "Twenty million for Leonardo, but he can't even shoot."

What especially worries the fanbase is how often Leonardo fired well wide from close range. "I think he's still got his shoeboxes on his feet, this is so bad," one reaction reads, while a fan jokes that Ajax may have bought "a replica of Leonardo". Another supporter is equally damning: "If you told me this was Leonardo's first season playing football, I'd believe you straight away. So far he really can't do anything at all."

Some supporters on X, though, feel the striker deserves more time. "Give Leonardo some credit, he still needs a bit of time to grow into the team," one fan writes, while another stresses that one of the balls was played awkwardly and slightly behind him. One supporter is also trying to remain patient: "I want to keep defending Leonardo, but come on... at some point he has to start scoring."

In the comments on Ajax Showtime, too, amazement at the poor finishing dominates. "Leonardo is certainly lacking rhythm, but he hasn't struck a single ball cleanly with his left foot. How is that possible?" one fan wonders, while another supporter writes: "He catches every shot completely wrong." A third keeps it to a painful joke: "Is Leonardo still under warranty?"