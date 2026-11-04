Ajax face a foreign legion with a fiercely passionate coach in the Conference League

Ajax continue their Conference League league-phase campaign this week against Denmark's FC Midtylland in the third round of matches. After a 2-0 win over Atalanta and a strong start to the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, what can the Amsterdam side expect from the relatively unknown Superligaen leaders? Voetbalzone take a closer look at the opponents awaiting the Dutch visitors on Thursday.

Midtjylland have struggled in Europe so far. They took just one point from Albania's Egnatia (1-1), before Belgium's Sint-Truiden left the MCH Arena with a 2-1 win. They are still waiting for their first Conference League victory. In the Superligaen, Mike Tullberg's side lead the way with 31 points from twelve matches and nine wins. Strong title favourites FC Copenhagen sit five points behind them.

Loss of considerable quality

That league form is all the more striking after Midtjylland lost several key players last summer. Striker Franculino and winger Aral Simsir joined Trabzonspor for €35 million, taking more than 30 goals and a string of assists with them. Central defender Han-beom Lee moved to Club Brugge (€9 million), while frequently scoring midfielder Valdemar Byskov joined AZ (€6 million). Right winger Dario Osorio also went on loan to Crystal Palace, who can sign the Chilean permanently next year for €32 million.

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Next matches MID Conference League 12:45 AJX

To offset those departures, Midtjylland went into the transfer market. They signed former Ajax defender Rasmus Kristensen from Eintracht Frankfurt for €6 million and spent more than €7 million on winger David Martínez, a Venezuela international who had been under contract at Los Angeles FC. Midfielder Kjell Wätjen arrived from Borussia Dortmund, while Nordin Bakker left sc Heerenveen for the Danish leaders. Friday Etim strengthened the attack after a successful spell at Fredericia, as did Mileta Rajkovic, who joined on loan from Legia Warsaw.

Passionate manager

Much of Midtjylland's success owes to the ambitious Tullberg. The 40-year-old from Farum had a modest playing career that ended at Germany's Rot-Weiss Oberhausen in 2011. A former forward, he moved into coaching and joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He coached the second team and the Under-19s, then briefly took interim charge of the senior side in the Bundesliga and Champions League at the start of 2025. Tullberg stepped back again at BVB, at the end of the 2024/25 season before the Midtjylland board appointed him a few months later.

Under Tullberg, Midtjylland challenged for the Danish league title for much of last season. Aarhus GF won the championship, but his side took the national cup. Han-beom Lee scored in the 82nd minute of the final on 14 May to seal a 1-0 win over favourites FC Copenhagen. Midtjylland also finished third in the Europa League league phase before Nottingham Forest beat them over two legs in the round of 16. Even so, they could take satisfaction from their European campaign.

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Tullberg's passion sometimes spills over. He received no fewer than nine yellow cards for hot-headed behaviour on the touchline in the 2025/26 season. During matches, he constantly coaches and encourages his players, demanding aggressive, energetic football and a high press. He wants Midtjylland, who are dangerous on the counter-attack, to take charge from the outset and seize opponents by the throat. Lose possession, though, and they often leave space behind their defence. Tullberg demands complete dedication and commitment from his squad every day.

Links between the two clubs

Midtjylland may not be one of European football's biggest names, but in 2016 the club, founded in 1999, signed Rafael van der Vaart in the twilight of his career. The much-discussed move fell short of expectations. Then-manager Jess Thorup regularly complained about the experienced Dutchman's fitness, and Van der Vaart played only 20 matches in total. In his second season, he rarely made the matchday squad. He finished the 2017/18 campaign with just six minutes across two substitute appearances and watched from the stands as Midtjylland became champions.

Sporting director Claus Steinlein nevertheless told Ekstra Bladet that Van der Vaart's brief spell at the MCH Arena had brought other benefits. "We are still happy with him. Firstly, for commercial reasons. Shirt sales have risen, and there has also been more media interest. In addition, Van der Vaart is a real mentor to our young players. They can all see that, as a player, he brings something extra onto the pitch," the Danish official said in August 2017.

Other links between the clubs run deeper. Viktor Fischer spent time in Midtjylland's youth academy before Ajax brought him to the Netherlands in 2011. Kristensen, now captain of the Danish side, also left Midtjylland for Ajax. He did not make a definitive breakthrough and joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, but has never regretted the move to Amsterdam. "I gave everything for Ajax and still follow the club. The decision to go from FC Midtjylland to Ajax was the best of my life," the defender recently told Ajax Life.

For several weeks, Midtjylland have had a Dutch goalkeeper between the posts. First-choice keeper Elías Ólafsson was injured, and Nordin Bakker seized his chance. The former Almere City FC and sc Heerenveen goalkeeper has now made eight appearances, including the 2-1 win over FC Copenhagen. Bakker looks certain to start against Ajax on Thursday. "I'm really looking forward to it. I was back in the Netherlands last week, and my family and friends have talked about nothing but that match," the North Holland native told Bold in early October.

Young club

Founded on 1 July 1999 through a merger of Ikast FS and Herning Fremad, Midtjylland set out to become a football powerhouse in central Jutland. They played their early home matches in Ikast before moving to Herning in 2004. After several second-place finishes in the Superligaen, they won their first championship in 2015, when the club was just sixteen years old. Midtjylland are now European regulars and an attractive destination for players from outside Denmark. Their current squad includes players from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Colombia, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan and England.

Previous meetings

Thursday's match will be only the third between Ajax and Midtjylland. Both previous meetings came in the 2020/21 season. On 3 November 2020, goals from Antony in the opening minute and Dusan Tadic gave Ajax a 2-1 win in Denmark. A few weeks later, Ajax won 3-1. Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui and David Neres all scored in the second half before Awer Mabil pulled one back for the visitors in the 80th minute. Erik Sviatchenko then received a red card in stoppage time, leaving Midtjylland with ten players. On Thursday, the Scandinavian side have another chance to beat Ajax for the first time in the club's history.

Predicted FC Midtjylland line-up: Bakker; Maxsø, Diao, Bech; Kristensen, Bravo, Hyun-seok, Wätjen, Bak; Emefile, Rajović.