Ajax captain Davy Klaassen lands a blow: ‘If I compare it with Vojvodina and Shelbourne, PEC Zwolle are…’

Davy Klaassen looked back on Ajax's first Eredivisie match of the season with mixed feelings. Away at PEC Zwolle, they struggled badly, but late goals from Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt still sealed a 0-2 win.

"Today we were not as good as we want to be," the Ajax captain said frankly in conversation with Cristian Willaert of ESPN. "Too little surprise in our play. Today, just like last week, you get away with it. But it was not how we wanted it to be."

He also admitted Sherell Floranus's red card helped Ajax over the line. "The football today was certainly really worse than in many matches we have played before this."

Klaassen also rates PEC Zwolle well above FK Vojvodina and Shelbourne FC, the two sides Ajax faced in the Conference League qualifying rounds. "If I compare it with Vojvodina and Shelbourne, PEC Zwolle are simply a lot better," was his ruthless verdict on the opponents from Serbia and Ireland.

Next Thursday, Ajax still have to finish the job against Shelbourne in the return leg, but given those remarks Klaassen does not seem to expect too many problems. The Amsterdam side will defend a 3-1 lead.

Against Shelbourne in last Thursday's first leg, Míchel's side created chance after chance, but it was a very different story against PEC on Sunday. Klaassen believes Mika Godts pulling out played a part. "We lacked depth on the pitch. We also discussed that at half-time, that we had to put more pressure on their last line through runs. We did that better in the second half."