Davy Klaassen looked back on Ajax's first Eredivisie match of the season with mixed feelings. Away at PEC Zwolle, Ajax struggled badly, but late goals from Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt still sealed a 0-2 win.

"Today we were not as good as we want to be," the Ajax captain said frankly in conversation with Cristian Willaert of ESPN. "Too little surprise in our play. Today, just like last week, you get away with it. But it was not how we wanted it to be."

He also admitted Sherell Floranus' red card helped Ajax over the line. "The play today was definitely worse than in many matches we have played before this."

Klaassen also rates PEC Zwolle far higher than FK Vojvodina and Shelbourne FC, whom Ajax faced in the Conference League qualifying rounds. "If I compare it with Vojvodina and Shelbourne, PEC Zwolle are simply a lot better," is his blunt verdict on the opponents from Serbia and Ireland.

Next Thursday, Ajax still have to finish the job against Shelbourne in the return leg, but Klaassen's remarks suggest he is not expecting too many problems. The Amsterdam side take a 3-1 lead into the game.

Last Thursday against Shelbourne, Míchel's side created chance after chance, but Sunday brought a very different test against PEC. Klaassen believes Mika Godts' withdrawal certainly played a part. "We lacked depth on the pitch. We also discussed that at half-time, that we had to put more pressure on their last line through runs. We did that better in the second half."