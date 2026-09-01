Ajax are on the verge of signing experienced 28-cap Germany international

Ajax want to strengthen in two positions in the final days of the transfer window. According to the Algemeen Dagblad, Thilo Kehrer of AS Monaco is the leading candidate in defence, while the Amsterdam club are also close to signing Sunderland forward Simon Adingra. Foot Mercato added on Monday morning that Ajax are close to a loan deal for Kehrer, who could arrive for a loan fee of two million euros.

Kehrer, 29, is under contract at AS Monaco, where he had to settle for a place on the bench in the opening league matches. Ajax are in positive talks with the French club over a loan deal for the 28-cap Germany international.

Meanwhile in France, Foot Mercato report that Ajax are close to a loan agreement with AS Monaco. The Amsterdam club will pay a fee of two million euros to take Kehrer for a year, without an option to buy.

Coach Míchel Sánchez wants extra options in central defence in particular. At the moment, the Spaniard has only one right-footed centre-back available in 19-year-old Aaron Bouwman.

As well as covering central defence, Kehrer can also play at right-back and would bring valuable experience. The German came through the youth academies of VfB Stuttgart and Schalke 04 before earning a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Then, in 2022, Kehrer moved to West Ham United and initially joined Monaco on loan two years later. The French club then signed him permanently. During his career, Kehrer has also made 28 appearances for the Germany national team.

Alongside Kehrer, Ajax are also pushing hard to bring in Simon Adingra. The 24-year-old Sunderland winger is set to arrive in Amsterdam on a temporary deal and fill the vacancy on the left flank created by Mika Godts' departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

On Monday evening, English media reported that the loan deal for Adingra had already been fully completed. Ajax were also interested in Netherlands international Noa Lang, but the winger proved financially out of reach for the Amsterdam club.

Adingra also played for Monaco over the past six months, with the French club having borrowed him from Sunderland. The Ivory Coast international joined the English club from Brighton & Hove Albion last year for 25 million euros, having previously taken the same route to Europe via the Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjaelland as former Ajax player Mohammed Kudus.