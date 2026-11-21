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There are growing signs that Algeria's Rayan Aït-Nouri will struggle to remain at Manchester City, after his chances of getting playing time declined this season. It went as far as his omission from the squad for the match against Fulham, despite his taking part in training ahead of the game, which has reopened the question of his future as the winter transfer window approaches.

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Italian coach Enzo Maresca left Aït-Nouri out of the squad for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Fulham, even though the 25-year-old left-back had trained with his teammates in the final session before the game. It's the latest sign of how limited his role is in the coaching staff's plans.

Maresca started Nico O'Reilly at left-back, then sent on Croatia's Joško Gvardiol in the second half in place of the 21-year-old Englishman.

The snub extends the Algerian's absence from Premier League football. He's yet to appear in the competition this season, and his four outings, two in the League Cup and two in the Champions League, add up to just 168 minutes.

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Even so, Aït-Nouri has made those minutes count, providing three assists. That's caught the eye of Juventus, who have begun monitoring his situation ahead of a possible move when the winter transfer window opens in January.

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The Turin club want several signings to give coach Luciano Spalletti extra options and raise the technical quality of the squad. Top of their list are a physically strong striker and an attacking full-back who can make a difference in the final third and has the physique to play regularly.

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According to " Calciomercato ", Aït-Nouri has backing within Juventus thanks to his experience in major European competitions and his ability to build attacks and create chances. Getting the deal done won't be easy, though. Manchester City want a fee and are insisting on a permanent sale rather than a loan.

Juventus would prefer a loan with an option to buy, banking on the player's desire for a change of scenery and a fresh chance to regain his standing.

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Turin appeals to Aït-Nouri, according to the Italian outlet, and he has already asked his entourage to explore contacts in recent days. Juventus intend to move soon to test whether a deal can be done.

Aït-Nouri isn't the only name on Juventus's list. The alternatives include Alejandro Balde, who wants to leave Barcelona after slipping down Hansi Flick's pecking order, and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie, who has featured in five league matches and two League Cup games without adapting to Roberto De Zerbi's ideas. Juan Miranda, who has set up six goals in Serie A, is also in the frame.

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For now, Aït-Nouri's future hinges on how Manchester City want to structure the deal. The signs increasingly point to an exit in the coming weeks.

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