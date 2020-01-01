Aina stars as Torino secure away victory against Roma

The Nigeria international played a key role as Walter Mazzarri’s men returned to winning ways at Stadio Olimpico

Ola Aina delivered a solid defensive performance as secured a 2-0 away win against in Sunday’s game.

The Super Eagles star made his 11th league start in the encounter and shone, helping the Bull bounce back from their recent unimpressive displays after a draw with Hellas Verona and a defeat to .

The 23-year-old wing-back made two tackles, won two aerial contests and had an 85% successful pass rate to ensure his side kept a clean sheet.

Andrea Belotti’s brace handed Walter Mazzarri’s men their seventh league victory this season at Stadio Olimpico.

Aina featured for 89 minutes in his 15th Serie A appearance this term before making way for Diego Laxalt.

The former man will hope to maintain his form when ninth-placed Torino slug it out with on Thursday.