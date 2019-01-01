AIFF asks East Bengal to clear stance on Super Cup and ISL participation

The Red and Golds have been asked to reply within five days by the Indian FA...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) has written to over the confusion prevailing over their participation in the Super Cup and potential entry to the (ISL), Goal can confirm.

Kushal Das, General Secretary of the AIFF, wrote a letter on Friday addressing East Bengal President Pranab Dasgupta.

East Bengal had given contradicting statements regarding their participation in the Super Cup. Four of the eight board members of East Bengal are from Quess while the rest are long-serving club members.

The Quess officials had stated that the Red and Golds will not participate in the Super Cup in the press release put out while the other faction had said they will participate.

Kushal Das has now asked the club to clear the air over the contradicting stands. In the same mail, Das has also asked the club whether they want to play the ISL next season.

It is worth noting that this is the first time the AIFF is contacting the long-serving club officials over the same since Quess' investment in the club. It was reported earlier that Quess officials had met with Kushal Das and Reliance Sports CEO Sundar Raman twice to discuss the entry into ISL.

Now, the AIFF has sought an answer from the other group in the East Bengal board as well. The Indian FA now wants a reply within five days from the club.

There is a clear lack of understanding among the two factions in the East Bengal board and it remains to be seen what stand they finally adopt over the two pressing issues.