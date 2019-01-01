India to host U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020

The Indian FA has plans to bid for the hosting rights of multiple FIFA and AFC tournaments...

has been confirmed as the hosts for the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Friday at the council meeting held in Miami, USA.

As reported earlier by Goal, the All Football Federation (AIFF) has plans to bid for the hosting rights of several FIFA age-group tournaments and AFC competitions and they have succeeded in their their first move by winning the rights for the U-17 women's global tournament.

As hosts, India's U-17 team will also be allowed a direct entry into the competition and it will be their first appearance at the World Cup.

India succesfully hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and registered a record attendance.