Ahmed Musa: Super Eagles captain announces birth of baby

The 27-year-old Nigeria international has welcomed the arrival of his fourth child on Thursday

Al-Nassr winger and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has announced the birth of a baby boy to his family.

The forward remarried in May 2017, to Juliet Ejue, after divorcing his ex-wife Jamila over "irreconcilable differences"

This is the second child between Musa and Juliet after welcoming their first in February 2018, although the 27-year-old winger has two children with his former wife.

The ex- forward took to social media to herald the good news while also thanking God for the safe delivery of his child.

“Life is indeed a gift and Allah has decided to give us a gift that can't be bought with money,” Musa posted on Instagram.

“He decided to bless my family this morning with a bouncing baby boy. Mother and baby are doing well. Thank you for all your prayers and support always.”

Musa has been with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr since the summer of 2018 when he left Premier League club Leicester City.

The international started his career at GBS Football Academy and played for JUTH and in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) before leaving for Europe in 2010.

The winger teamed up with Dutch side VVV-Venlo and made 37 appearances for the club before he signed for Russian Premier League side in 2012.

Musa’s incredible pace and goalscoring prowess marked him out at CSKA, where he bagged 42 goals in 125 league appearances, amid other dazzling displays.

His performances earned him a move to Leicester for a club-record fee of £16.6 million in 2016 but struggled to impress at the club.

Musa featured only in 21 Premier League games before his permanent departure from the King Power Stadium outfit in 2018.

The forward has 15 goals in 91 appearances for the Nigeria national team and his exploits at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments have continued to endure him to the Super Eagles fans.

Musa captained the West Africans to a third-place finish at the 2019 in .