Ahmed Elmohamady: Egypt defender extends Aston Villa contract

The Egypt international has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Claret and Blue which will keep him at the Villa Park until 2021

Ahmed Elmohamady has signed a one-year contract extension with Premier League side .

The international joined the Claret and Blue from in July 2017 and helped the club gain promotion to the English top-flight last season, featuring in 41 league games.

Elmohamady is delighted with the new deal and looks forward to helping Villa keep their Premier League status.

“I am absolutely delighted to extend my contract. Playing for Aston Villa is unbelievable,” Elmohamady told club website.

“It’s a great club and the fans are unbelievable. I am looking forward to continuing my stay here. When I came here the main thing was to get back into the Premier League.

“I had a first difficult season because we didn’t go up. But we did it last year. The Championship is the most difficult league in the world to get out of. But we had a successful year. We want another now. “

Aston Villa lost their opening Premier League games to Hotspur and Bournemouth and the right-back admitted luck has not been on their side.

“It’s been a difficult start. I think we played really well in the last two games. But sometimes we are unlucky with some mistakes,” he continued.

“But if we continue playing well the luck will come. The Premier League is always a big league – the best in the world.

“Our main target is to finish as high in the table as possible and be in the Premier League.

“In the summer, we had new players coming in, who have had to settle in the club, it will take time.

“Some boys have played in this league before. For some of them, it’s new. Hopefully, they can settle quickly and we can get going.”

The 31-year-old defender will hope to help Aston Villa claim their first win of the season when they take on on Friday.