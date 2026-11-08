Valencia coach Javier Aguirre let his anger show after the defeat to Real Madrid. His side must improve their results and climb out of the relegation zone, he insisted, rather than wait to sign 14 new players, while stressing that the club's fans deserve to see a team that wins at the Mestalla.

The poor run rolled on. Valencia are still waiting for a single home win this season, and that drought has left them in the relegation zone, piling the pressure on Aguirre as he picked over the reasons for the loss to Real Madrid.

Aguirre said, in remarks highlighted by the Spanish newspaper "Marca": "I already feel the support of the fans, even though I don't use social media. The fans are enthusiastic and trust me. They are very passionate about their team and make things difficult for opponents, and that is what I want to bring back."

"I see some positive signs because the players are producing good football," he added. "The two defeats on our ground are extremely painful, because of the way each of them happened. The goals were hard to get over mentally because they were avoidable. I have no blame for the players, but I cannot justify what happened in any way."

"We owe it to our fans and we are in the relegation zone," he continued. "The fans see the effort we put in, but they don't feel the improvement to the same degree, nor do they see the required results. Real Madrid show no mercy, and that is what happened today."

The absence of wins at the Mestalla

Aguirre went on: "Our last win dates back to 2023, when Diego López scored the winning goal. It's clear that the Mestalla deserves a win, as I have played 3 matches on our ground and this worries me."

"A win would have been a resounding result and a great reward for us, but the opponent was superior," he added. "We were unable to change the situation, but that requires work, improvement and showing more boldness."

"After going 0-2 down, there was a period in which the team's performance was not bad, perhaps because we felt it was all over, I don't know," he continued. "We tried to come back, but our attempts did not succeed."

The truth about what happened at half-time

Aguirre explained: "You won't believe me, but I know absolutely nothing. I was the first to enter the dressing room so that I could calm down and handle things calmly. They told me that something happened, that there was a clash, and perhaps the cameras will reveal what took place, I don't know. Nobody told me anything during the break."

The defeat to Real Madrid

The Valencia coach went on: "No assessment can be positive when you face Real Madrid. The opponent's players possess great strength, and we did not put in a good performance today. Until the first goal was scored, the match was balanced, and we were facing them as equals, but the second goal was like a knockout blow."

"We maintained our psychological balance and our fighting spirit, and for that I congratulate the players," he continued. "It is a sad night, because facing Real Madrid gives you great motivation, but things did not go as we wanted. Both goals could have been avoided, and they had a major impact on the course of the match."

Objection to the refereeing

"It would be easy for me to talk about the referee and win the fans' approval," Aguirre added. "I did indeed say that if he awarded a foul in the first goal, then he should have shown the red card. He looked at me and said nothing to me, and that is all I can say regarding the refereeing."

Acknowledging Real Madrid's superiority

"It is not true that we played a great match and lost, as the opponent was better and deserved the win," he continued. "We were putting in good levels in the recent period and were developing, despite some shortcomings in several areas."

"We held on for 20 minutes, before things became complicated after the first goal, then grew more difficult because of the way the second goal came," he concluded. "Conceding two goals before the end of the first half was a heavy burden that was hard to deal with. We tried to improve the result, but playing with ten players made the task extremely difficult."