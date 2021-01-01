AGL: Title race heats up as Al Jazira & Bani Yas both win

League leaders Al Jazira returned to winning ways as they prepare for the final gameweek…

The Arabian Gulf League is set for an exciting finale on May 11th as Al Jazira and Baniyas are separated by a mere point.

After having drawn their games after the re-start of the league earlier this month, the top two teams picked up comfortable wins with Baniyas thumping Al Dafra 5-0 while Al Jazira registering a 2-0 victory over Al Ain.

Leaders Al Jazira and second-placed Bani Yas earn wins as title race goes down to the final day [💪] 🏼

Take a look at the standings after matchweek 25 [👀] #AGLeague#OurGameIsOn pic.twitter.com/jLmYz7iSw0 — Arabian ↔️ Gulf ↔️ League (@AGLeague_EN) May 7, 2021

Al Jazira took the lead in the 33rd minute through star striker Ali Mabkhout. However, Al Ain could have equalized in the second half, but goalkeeper Ali Khaseif pulled off a save to deny Kodjo Laba from the spot. Full points were secured in the 80th minute when Milos Kosanovic scored a sublime free-kick to make it 2-0.

Al Jazira will be up against 10th placed Khor Fakkan on the final matchday as they will look to seal the Arabian Gulf League title.

Meanwhile, Baniyas were in sublime form as well as they had five different goal-scorers, namely Joao Pedro, Gastón Suarez, Amer Abdulrahman, Nicolas Gimenez and Ahmed Abunamous, against Al Dafra.

Being just a point behind Al Jazira, they will be up against eighth-placed Al Wahda, who are coming off their AFC Champions League campaign where they made it into the knockout stages.