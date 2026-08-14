Agent reveals details: PSG sign rising star from Ajax Amsterdam for well over 50 million

The French champions are reportedly paying a fixed transfer fee of €52 million for the 21-year-old. Bonuses should push the total to €55 million or €56 million. Godts is set to sign a contract with PSG until 2031 or 2032.

"The clubs are almost in agreement," Niels De Jonck, the forward's adviser, was quoted as saying by De Telegraaf on Friday evening.

Only a few small details still need to be ironed out, De Jonck added, with sporting director Jordi Cruyff doing everything "to get the best possible deal for Ajax". Those finer points reportedly centre on the exact payment terms and whether the Dutch record champions will ultimately receive €55 million or €56 million.

Ajax sign Mika Godts for just €1 million

Meanwhile, Godts already has his bags packed. "We are planning to travel to Paris on Friday or Saturday to complete the medical examination and the formalities," said De Jonck, who eventually arrived in the French capital with Godts on Friday afternoon. "So Mika will no longer be in the squad for Sunday's game against SC Heerenveen."

In Dublin on Thursday, where Ajax qualified for the Conference League play-offs despite a poor performance, the Belgian was left on the bench.

Ajax signed Godts from KRC Genk in January 2023 for €1 million. He scored 26 goals and supplied 28 assists in 115 appearances for the first team. During the disastrous season just gone, the young Belgian was the bright spot. His 17 goals and 12 assists in 32 Eredivisie games made it clear a big transfer was on the way.

Now Ajax can use the Godts millions to strengthen in this transfer window. So far, the Dutch club have spent just under €30 million on striker Marcos Leonardo and left-back Caio Henrique. Julian Brandt arrived on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, Marc-Andre ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona.