‘Age is just a number’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng revels after netting brace versus Virtus Entella

The former Ghana international is on cloud nine after his first-half double powered Monza past the Black Devils on Tuesday

Kevin-Prince Boateng is bubbling with joy having found the net twice as Monza decimated Virtus Entella 5-0 in Tuesday’s Serie B encounter.

Fuelled by a 2-0 win at Venezia last time out, the White and Reds brought the Black Devils to their knees at Stadio Brianteo, with the former international finding the net twice.

The 33-year-old began the harvest of goals in the 10th minute after beating goalkeeper Alessandro Russo thanks to an assist from Giuseppe Bellusci.

In the 29th minute of the five-goal thriller, he completed his brace after being released by Marco Ezio Fossati – which he accompanied with an acrobatic goal celebration.

Mario Sampirisi’s double and Dany Mota’s second-half strike completed the rout as Vincenzo Vivarini’s returned home with heads bowed low.

After a notable shift, Boateng was replaced by Davide Frattesi with 22 minutes left to play in the encounter.

Since his two-goal heroics against on November 9, 2013 during his time at 04, the midfielder cum forward had found it a near impossible task to score more than one goal in a game.

And having broken the seven-year jinx, the former , and took to social media to celebrate his new-found form.

“Age is just a number, Still Flying,” Boateng tweeted.

Age is just a number, STILL FLYING 💎💎 pic.twitter.com/zzeuk9iySW — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) December 15, 2020

He had earlier tweeted to acknowledge the impressive performance of Cristian Brocchi’s team, while urging them to maintain their ‘attitude’.

“Great team performance! Let’s go on with this attitude. Dai Baga.”

Thanks to this result, Monza moved to eighth in the second tier having accrued 20 points from 12 games - five points below leaders . They are guests of relegation-threatened Pescara in their next outing on Saturday as they continue their chase for a place in the next term.

After completing a loan move at , Monza completed the permanent signing of Boateng on a one-year deal from . The deal includes the option for an additional year if the White and Reds earn a promotion to the Italian topflight.

The move also reunited the 33-year-old with former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi who took him to the San Siro Stadium during his reign at the club.