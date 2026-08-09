Eduardo Camavinga has drawn a line in the sand. The 21-year-old France midfielder will refuse to listen to any offer to leave Real Madrid, insisting he stays at the Santiago Bernabeu until his contract expires in 2029, despite the sharp criticism raining down from supporters after a disappointing season.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Camavinga is in no mood to weigh up options beyond the capital. That comes despite him being one of the names most heavily tipped to leave, with the midfielder struggling for months to hit his best and his once-promising development stalling since his move from France's Rennes.

Rodrigo Hernandez's refusal to join Real Madrid, in a deal that had looked all but done, may have changed everything. His snub opens the door for Camavinga to play a pivotal role in Jose Mourinho's plans for the new season, especially with Los Blancos needing to bolster the midfield.

Deschamps dealt him a harsh blow by leaving him out of the France squad for the 2026 World Cup. Even so, Camavinga was among the few players to complete pre-season training from the off, a clear sign of his commitment and his hunger to rediscover his old level.

It is a huge gamble on his own ability to fight through the crisis. Camavinga faces stinging criticism from Real Madrid fans who believe his progress has stalled badly, a startling turn for a player hailed as one of Europe's brightest young talents when he first arrived in the Spanish capital.