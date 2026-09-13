Against his favourite victim: Messi takes sole lead of MLS top scorers

Messi now stands alone at the top of the MLS scoring charts. His 19th goal of the season, netted against Nashville in the early hours of Sunday, moved him clear of Dallas striker Petar Musa on 18. Inter Miami had to settle for a 2-2 draw, though, in a summit clash between the Eastern Conference's leading two.

The candidate for a ninth Ballon d'Or walked away from international football at the end of last August. At 39, he keeps delivering in MLS.

Against Nashville, Messi curled a left-footed strike into the net on 62 minutes to put Inter Miami 2-1 up.

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Inter Miami's interim coach Guillermo Hoyos was in no doubt about what he'd witnessed: "God gave him this talent. He (Messi) is a unique kind of player. There is no substitute for him."

Twice Messi rattled the post, on 50 and 77 minutes, but his goal wasn't enough to seal all three points. Nashville hit back in second-half stoppage time.

Their coach, BJ Callaghan, praised the contest: "It was a high-level match, between two very good teams that fought a merciless battle."

Nashville lead the Eastern Conference with 54 points, keeping a 9-point cushion over second-placed Inter Miami.

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Lionel Messi has scored 17 goals in 14 matches against Nashville across various competitions. No side has conceded more of his goals on American soil, according to the French newspaper "L'Equipe".

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