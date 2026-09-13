Messi now sits alone atop the MLS scoring charts on 19 goals, one clear of Croatian Petar Musa, the Dallas striker on 18, after finding the net against Nashville late on Saturday night. But Inter Miami had to settle for a 2-2 draw in a summit clash between the Eastern Conference's leading pair.

The 39-year-old, a candidate for a ninth Ballon d'Or, walked away from international football at the end of last August. He keeps delivering in MLS all the same.

His moment against Nashville came in the 62nd minute. Messi curled home with his left foot to put Inter Miami 2-1 up.

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Inter Miami's interim coach Guillermo Hoyos summed it up: "God gave him this talent. He (Messi) is a one-of-a-kind player. There is no substitute for him."

Twice Messi rattled the woodwork, in the 50th and 77th minutes. His goal still wasn't enough for the three points, with the visitors levelling in second-half stoppage time.

Nashville coach B.J. Callaghan was full of praise: "It was a high-level match, between two very good teams who fought a merciless battle."

The draw kept Nashville nine points clear at the top of the Eastern Conference on 54 points, with Inter Miami still second.

Nashville have suffered more than anyone stateside since Messi arrived in 2023. He has scored 17 goals in 14 matches against them across all competitions, the most he has managed against any team in the United States, according to French newspaper "L'Equipe".

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