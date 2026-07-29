Simone Inzaghi has caught Al-Hilal fans off guard with his starting XI to face MC Alger in a friendly.

The clash comes shortly, the third of "the Boss's" matches during their training camp in Austria as they build towards the new 2026-2027 season.

Naming his side, the Italian handed a surprise start to right-back Mohamed Mahzari, the club's new signing from Al-Taawoun.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" had reported that Mahzari and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves underwent physical and fitness assessments on Wednesday morning, leaving their involvement in doubt.

Mahzari only linked up with Al-Hilal's camp last Monday, after the club confirmed his signing from Al-Taawoun.

New Dutch arrival Crysencio Summerville, signed from West Ham United, started on the bench. Speculation suggests he could come on for a few minutes in the second half.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez also made the starting line-up, despite every report pointing to his exit this summer, or at the very least his omission from the domestic list.

Inzaghi deployed Nunez as an out-and-out striker alongside Ivorian Mohamed Kader Meite, with Brazilian winger Malcom, another player linked with a move away, completing the front line.

Al-Hilal's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al-Owais

Defence: Mohamed Mahzari - Kalidou Koulibaly - Ali Lajami - Mutaib Al-Harbi

Midfield: Nasser Al-Dawsari - Suhaib Al-Zaid - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Attack: Malcom - Darwin Nunez - Mohamed Kader Meite

This is the third fixture of Al-Hilal's Austrian camp. They beat Austria's Sturm Graz 2-1, then saw off South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns by a clean two goals.

"The Boss" wrap up their camp on 3 August against Qatar's Al-Ahli, before heading back to Riyadh.