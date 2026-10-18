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Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

After years of waiting: Brighton star brings Rooney's devastating weapon back to the Premier League

D. Gomez
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace
Premier League
W. Rooney
Paraguay
England

Intercontinental goal

Diego Gomez spotted his chance from the halfway line and let fly. The Brighton midfielder's rocket dropped into the Crystal Palace net on Sunday in the seventh round of the Premier League.

Seven minutes were on the clock when the Paraguayan noticed Walter Benitez off his line. Gomez struck it from distance, the keeper was caught cold, and the ball found the net.

According to the Opta statistics network, the strike travelled 51 metres. That makes it the longest-range goal in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney scored from 58 metres for Everton against West Ham in November 2017.

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
7511105+516
D
W
L
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
713358-36
D
L
L
W
D
16
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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