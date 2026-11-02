After years of waiting and setbacks: Zverev makes history and ascends to the throne of world tennis

Germany's Alexander Zverev has made history, climbing to the top of the world rankings in professional tennis. He becomes the 30th player to reach the summit of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, and the second from Germany after Boris Becker, after an exceptional season that brought him the first two major titles of his career at Roland Garros and the US Open in 2026.

Zverev seized top spot from Italy's Jannik Sinner on Monday 2 November, sealing his rise by reaching the quarter-finals of the Vienna tournament. It ended years of waiting. He had lingered close to the top without ever reaching it, despite previously climbing as high as second.

His rise comes at a time of major shifts at the top of world tennis. Years of dominance by the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic gave way to a new generation led by Alcaraz and Sinner.

Alongside Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Zverev belonged to the generation that sought its place among the greats.

Zverev owned 24 titles before the start of the current season, yet the Grand Slams remained the biggest obstacle in his career. He lost three finals: to Dominic Thiem at the US Open 2020, Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros 2024, and Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2025.

His career had delivered plenty elsewhere. Gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics stood out, along with two titles at the ATP season-ending finals and seven at the 1000-point Masters tournaments.

The ankle injury he suffered in the semi-final of Roland Garros 2022 against Rafael Nadal ranks among the darkest moments of his career. Forced to withdraw from the match, he spent more than six months away from the courts. Even after returning to competition, he kept searching for the major title that would place him among the champions of the game.

Zverev said after securing his arrival at the top of the rankings: "It is a very special thing. To feel that I am on top of the world is amazing. It is different from winning a tournament or a title, but it is a very special feeling to know that the number one spot will appear next to your name when the new ranking is released."

An exceptional season

Zverev opened the season by reaching the semi-final of the Australian Open, then came close to a new achievement at Roland Garros. Alcaraz was absent with a wrist injury, and Sinner crashed out in the second round against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

The German seized his chance. He claimed the French title for the first time in his career, beating Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the final to land his first major and end years of failure on the big occasions.

Wimbledon brought another final, but Sinner got the better of him. Zverev hit back hard at the US Open, crowned with his second major title of the year after beating America's Ben Shelton in the final. Paris, it turned out, had been no fluke.

With Sinner sidelined by injury at the end of the season and Alcaraz slipping back in the rankings race, Zverev's path to the top opened up. He settled the matter officially by reaching the quarter-finals in Vienna.

A historic achievement at the age of 29

At 29 years and six months, Zverev became the second oldest player to reach top spot for the first time, behind only Australia's John Newcombe, who did it aged 30 in 1974.

More than four years had passed since he first reached second place. It took an exceptional season and the first two major titles of his career to dethrone Sinner and join a select list of players who have topped the professional rankings, a group that among the current generation includes Sinner, Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

With this achievement, Zverev turns a long page of failures and injuries. He goes from a player chasing the majors to the world number one, the second German to pull it off after Boris Becker, who first climbed to the top in 1991.