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FBL-ASIA-C1-UAE-KSA-HILAL-AHLIAFP

Translated by

After Yaisle: the Premier League closes in on snatching a new star at Al-Ahly

Transfers
Al Ahli
M. Jaissle
R. Ibanez
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Brazil
England

The Premier League fishes from the "elite" sea

Another Al-Ahli star is closing in on a summer exit to the English Premier League, ready to follow German coach Matthias Jaissle out of the Saudi club.

Jaissle resigned from his post at Al-Ahli last Thursday to take charge of Newcastle United next season, replacing Eddie Howe.

Reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri has named the man who could join him in the Premier League: Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez.

In a post on his personal account on X, Tavolieri said Ibanez has halted talks over a new deal. His current contract runs out at the end of next season, and several Premier League clubs have registered their interest.

Aston Villa lead the chase. They have already contacted the defender's representatives, though no official offer has landed just yet.

Premier League clubs had circled Ibanez during his time at Roma, but the Brazilian chose Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023 instead.

The 27-year-old has been central to everything since. He played a key role in back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles and helped end a nine-year wait for the Saudi Super Cup.

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