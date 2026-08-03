After Wales and Serbia: the English FA withdraws its support for Infantino's re-election

The Football Association has decided to send an official letter to Gianni Infantino to inform him of its withdrawal of support for his re-election as president of the International Federation of Association Football, "FIFA".

According to the British newspaper The Athletic, this decision comes after the Football Association issued a statement on Saturday backing the position of the Union of European Football Associations, "UEFA", which acknowledged a loss of confidence in Infantino's leadership after he tried to sell a 21% stake in FIFA's commercial operations and events to an investment fund owned by Joshua Kushner for 4.2 billion dollars (3.1 billion pounds sterling).

The Football Association's statement read: "The time has come for a thorough and robust review of FIFA's leadership and governance, to ensure the global game is run with transparency, and for the benefit of all 211 member associations, with the long-term stewardship of the game at the heart of its objectives."

Infantino had backed away from his proposal for the "FIFA Forward Enterprises" project last Friday, and he did so dramatically. Widespread opposition from within the footballing world forced his hand, including from Kevin Lamour, FIFA's chief operating officer, who told the Associated Press: "It is a one-person project."

Cancelling the plans has not eased the pressure. Infantino faces a growing revolt, and on Monday the Football Association of Wales became one of the first of FIFA's 211 member associations to formally withdraw its support for his re-election next year.

The Football Association of Serbia also confirmed its withdrawal on Monday, explaining in an official statement: "We would like to remind you that we provided Mr Infantino with written support on 25 May of this year, but after careful study of the events that have severely damaged the reputation of FIFA and its president during the recent period, this is the only logical and rational step."

The Swiss Football Association, which represents Infantino's country of birth, then announced: "We wrote a letter of support before the events that were widely discussed during the World Cup, which we also found concerning. As a result, further discussions are currently taking place at both the internal and external levels with other associations."

Adding to that, the Swiss body said: "Naturally, the events of last week are being taken into account during these discussions. In addition, we are seeking to hold another personal exchange of views with the FIFA president, and we will continue to review the developments surrounding FIFA until the elections scheduled for 18 March 2027."

More European associations are expected to follow the Welsh and English lead in coordination with UEFA, which had previously pledged that its members would boycott the World Cup if the plans for "FIFA Forward Enterprise" were not cancelled.

UEFA also threatened to sue FIFA over the cancelled proposal.

Acting on UEFA's behalf, a law firm had on 31 July sent separate letters to FIFA and to Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Trump, demanding that no documents relating to these plans be destroyed.

The Athletic revealed last week that the vast majority of the members of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, "CONCACAF", are losing, or have already lost, confidence in Infantino.

Infantino had announced his intention to run for what would be his final term as president during FIFA's annual general assembly last April.

His grip on the global game had been vice-like before the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" crisis erupted. Infantino even posted on his Instagram account that he had received pledges of support from more than 200 of the 211 member associations for his re-election in 2027.

Forecasts had pointed to the 56-year-old running unopposed for the 2027 to 2031 term, exactly as he did in 2019 and 2023.

Now, though, Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF and current FIFA vice-president, is seriously considering challenging Infantino for the presidency.

The window for submitting nominations to contest the March elections must close by 18 November.