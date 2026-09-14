After two years of estrangement and anger, Real Madrid have once again placed the Ballon d'Or at the heart of their calendar. At the London Palladium on Monday 26 October, under the lights of the ceremony marking 70 years since the founding of the world's most prestigious award, the Spanish club will fire up their entire media machine with a single goal in mind: crowning Kylian Mbappe.

This is no longer just a passing entry on the club's agenda. It is the date marked in red, more important than any match or training session, especially after the wound that has festered since 2024, when Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony in protest at what their fans called the "scandal" of Vinicius Junior missing out on the award.

How the scene has flipped. The club that imposed the veto and refused to show up is now openly pushing their player's nomination through official channels, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Mbappé breaks his silence: "I made history"

The first spark of the campaign came not from the offices but from the man himself. For all the difficulties, Mbappe picked a calculated moment to speak up, on the eve of his first Champions League match against Inter Milan, and declare his candidacy in the open.

The French star told the press conference: "I don't vote, but I made history at the most important sporting event, the World Cup, and I have a good feeling about it."

Statistically, that argument holds. Mbappe finished the 2026 World Cup as the tournament's all-time top scorer with 22 goals across three appearances, an unprecedented record. Behind the number, though, lies a gap his rivals are only too happy to exploit.

An incomplete candidacy: the numbers in the decisive moments

Top scorer he may be, but Mbappe finished the tournament in fourth place with France, and his contribution in the biggest match of all, the semi-final against Spain, was desperately modest. He managed just a single weak shot on target in a game the Spaniards won on their way to lifting the trophy.

The Champions League told the same story. He topped the scoring charts in the latest edition with 16 goals, then vanished when it mattered. France crashed out early in the quarter-finals at the hands of Bayern Munich, and Mbappe left none of his usual mark on the big knockout nights.

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Real Madrid's calculations: the twelfth in its history

For all that shortage of major team silverware, Real Madrid's media machine has already whirred into life. A Ballon d'Or would be Mbappe's first, and the twelfth won by a player in a Real Madrid shirt, extending the club's record as the greatest producer of winners.

There is a historical irony buried in that number. Many of those previous 11 titles, from Luis Figo, Fabio Cannavaro, Ricardo Kaka, Michael Owen and Zinedine Zidane, came off the back of achievements at other clubs before their move to the Spanish capital, or in seasons where the crowning owed little to Madrid's own success.

This time, Real Madrid want the twelfth to be different. Pure. Built on an organised campaign run by club and player together, an attempt to erase the memory of 2024 and bring the Ballon d'Or crown back to the Spanish capital through their French star.