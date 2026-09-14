After two years of estrangement and anger, Real Madrid have once again placed the Ballon d'Or award at the heart of their calendar. At the London Palladium theatre, under the lights of the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of the world's most prestigious award, on Monday 26 October, the Spanish club are preparing to activate their entire media machine for a single objective: crowning Kylian Mbappé.

This is no longer a passing ceremony in the club's agenda. It is the date marked in red, more important than any match or training session, especially after the wound that has not healed since 2024, when Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony in protest at what their fans described as the "scandal" of Vinícius Júnior not winning the award.

Today, the scene is completely reversed. The club that raised the veto and refused to attend is the same one that has begun to publicly discuss its player's nomination through its official channels, according to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Mbappé breaks his silence: "I made history"

The first spark of the campaign did not come from the offices. It came from the man himself. Despite all the difficulties, Kylian Mbappé chose a carefully considered moment to speak, on the eve of the first Champions League matches against Inter Milan, and declared his candidacy openly.

The French star spoke at the press conference: "I don't vote, but I made history at the most important sporting event, the World Cup, and I have a good feeling about it."

In numerical terms, it is an argument nobody can deny. Mbappé finished the 2026 World Cup as the tournament's all-time top scorer with 22 goals across three participations, an unprecedented record. But behind the number lies a gap that his rivals exploit.

An incomplete candidacy: the numbers of the decisive moments

Crowned all-time top scorer he may be, yet Mbappé finished the tournament in fourth place with France, and his contribution in the most important match, the semi-final against Spain, was very modest. He produced only one weak shot on target in a match the Spanish settled and whose title they later won.

The Champions League told the same story. He was the top scorer of the last edition with 16 goals, but he disappeared in the decisive moments, bowing out of the tournament early in the quarter-finals at the hands of Bayern Munich, without leaving his usual mark in the major knockout rounds.

Los Blancos' calculations: the twelfth in their history

The lack of major collective titles has not slowed the club down. Real Madrid's media machine is already working. Winning the Ballon d'Or would be Mbappé's first, and the twelfth in the history of a player wearing the Real Madrid shirt, as the club continues to strengthen its record as the club with the most winners of the award.

That fact carries a historical irony. Many of those previous 11 awards, such as those of Luís Figo, Fabio Cannavaro, Ricardo Kaká, Michael Owen and Zinedine Zidane, came thanks to their accomplishments with other clubs before they joined the Spanish club, or in seasons in which their crowning was not directly linked to Madrid's achievements.

Today, Real Madrid want the twelfth to be different, pure, and built on an organised campaign led by the club and the player together, in an attempt to erase the memory of 2024 and return the Ballon d'Or crown to the Spanish capital through its French star.