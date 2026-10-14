After Vinicius's suspension: the Spanish federation announces good news for Real Madrid

Spanish Football Federation's competitions committee has rescinded the yellow card shown to Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konate during the clash with Villarreal, upholding the appeal lodged by the Royal Club. The Frenchman now faces no suspension risk ahead of the eagerly awaited Clasico against Barcelona.

Konate had reached four yellow cards this season. One more booking against Sevilla on Sunday and he would have missed the trip to Barcelona.

That threat has gone. With the card wiped, the French defender drops back to three yellows and a far safer disciplinary position before the big one.

Competitions committee reveals reasons behind the decision

According to the newspaper "Marca", the committee explained that Konate picked up the booking in the 81st minute against Villarreal, with the referee judging that he had brought down an opponent while competing for the ball and stopped a promising attack.

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Real Madrid objected and sent in video clips to back their case. After reviewing them, the committee found a clear factual error in the description of the incident that produced the card.

Footage showed no contact whatsoever between Konate and the opposition player, the reasoning behind the decision stated, which contradicts the very basis on which the referee reached for his pocket.

So the appeal was upheld and the booking scrubbed. Konate can now face Sevilla without worrying about missing the Clasico through an accumulation of cards.

Timing matters here. The committee has handed Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior a four-match ban, meaning he will miss the Clasico.