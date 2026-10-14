FIFA is preparing to defend its controversial decision regarding the punishment imposed on American forward Folarin Balogun, after it allowed the striker to feature against Belgium in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup despite his sending-off in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, in an incident linked to a phone call from US President Donald Trump to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Spanish newspaper "Marca", citing sources close to the FIFA Council, report that the governing body will argue at tomorrow's meeting on Thursday that the disciplinary regulations were not sufficiently clear in this case. That is how it intends to justify suspending the punishment, a decision that drew criticism and calls for an investigation from Belgium, UEFA and a number of members of the European Parliament.

Amending the regulations to justify the decision retroactively

Those same sources say FIFA is considering rewriting Article 27 of its disciplinary code to justify the way it handled the case, amid questions over whether political interference shaped the decision.

Current rules, according to the regulations and circulars issued over the past two decades, state that a red card entails an automatic suspension of at least one match.

Appeals are limited to specific circumstances, such as mistaken identity of the dismissed player or a serious and obvious error in the sending-off decision.

Trump's phone call ignites the crisis

Balogun's case has become one of the biggest crises of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Trump called Infantino and demanded a review of the player's sending-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, arguing the play did not even warrant a foul. The US president acknowledged the call himself.

FIFA's disciplinary committee responded by denying it had been subjected to any interference. In a statement issued on 6 July, the governing body explained that it had not cancelled the red card Balogun received on the first of the same month, but had decided to suspend the implementation of the punishment conditionally and on probation.

The committee fined the player 40,000 dollars and handed him a one-match suspension, then suspended the implementation of the ban for a period of one year. That let him face Belgium in the round of 16.

Their striker's return brought the United States nothing. They lost 1-4 to Belgium and went out in the round of 16.

Balogun: I thought it was a joke

Balogun revealed his reaction after the United States' exit, confirming that he initially thought the matter was just a "joke" and describing what happened as "unreal".

Questions about the independence of disciplinary decisions in football are back on the table, along with the extent to which the regulations are applied consistently to all national teams and players. FIFA will defend its decision before its council with the controversy over the incident still raging.