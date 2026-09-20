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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH95-ARG-EGYAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

After Trezeguet and Yasser Ibrahim: a new injury hits the Egypt national team

Egypt vs Angola
Egypt
Angola
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Sudan vs Egypt
South Sudan
H. Hassan
H. Fathi
Trezeguet
Egypt
Angola
South Sudan
Qatar
Saudi Arabia

A painful blow for Egypt

Egypt have been dealt a fresh blow before their campaign in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Al-Wakrah's Hamdi Fathi will miss the Pharaohs' current camp through injury.

Ibrahim Hassan confirmed the news through the Egyptian Football Association's official account. The midfielder picked up the injury with Al-Wakrah, ruling him out of the manager's plans for this camp.

Fathi will now sit out Egypt's next three matches, Hassan explained. The Pharaohs face Angola and South Sudan on 25 and 29 September in the first and second rounds of the African qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, then meet South Africa in a friendly on 4 October.

His absence adds to a growing injury list that already features Mahmoud Trezeguet and Yasser Ibrahim.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
Angola crest
Angola
ANG
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Sudan crest
South Sudan
SSU
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY

Egypt begin their bid for a place at the next Africa Cup of Nations short of several key men.

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