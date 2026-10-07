Al-Hilal have handed themselves a timely boost ahead of the eagerly awaited Clasico with traditional rival Al-Ittihad, welcoming back a player who had fallen victim to another old foe, Al-Ahli.

The Riyadh giants host Al-Ittihad next Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital, the standout fixture of the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Three days out from the Clasico, Al-Hilal confirmed defender Ali Lajami has recovered from the injury that had sidelined him in recent weeks.

Lajami picked up the problem during Al-Hilal's 3-0 win over Al-Ahli at the start of last September, in the standout fixture of the third round of the Saudi Roshn League. He had not featured for "the Boss" since.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ITT

In a statement on their official "X" account, Al-Hilal revealed that Lajami took part in the first portion of the squad's group session on Wednesday as they geared up for the Clasico against Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi international defender becomes the second player to return from a long-term injury, following French full-back Theo Hernandez, who went down in that same clash with Al-Ahli.

Victory is the target as Al-Hilal chase a result that keeps them top of the table. They lead on 18 points, a single point clear of second-placed "the Dean".