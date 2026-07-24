Vinícius Júnior has invited Erling Haaland to join him on holiday, with the Real Madrid and Brazil star currently in the company of American actor Terry Crews.

The Brazilian winger posted several photos of himself with the famous actor across his social media accounts on Friday, adding a message for the Manchester City striker: "We're waiting for you, Erling."

Vinícius is enjoying a few days of rest in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro before returning to begin pre-season preparations with Real Madrid.

One shot shows the Brazilian clambering onto Crews' back. Others catch the pair weightlifting and touring the actor's trophy room, where Vinícius also introduced him to some members of his family.

The trio of Vinícius, Haaland and Crews stems from a meme that spread widely during the World Cup. Artificial intelligence dropped the Brazilian and the Norwegian into one of the most famous scenes from the film "White Chicks", in which Crews himself appeared.

Vinícius took part with Brazil in the recent World Cup, shining with four goals in the group stage. The Seleção's journey then ended early, knocked out in the round of 16 by Norway. Haaland led the charge, scoring a brace in the 2-1 win.

One unforgettable moment from that encounter came when Vinícius embraced Haaland in the mixed zone at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The winger has topped the headlines recently for a striking change in his appearance, put down to cosmetic surgery, and for his constant interaction with Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca on social media.

The pair announced their separation on 15 May, on the eve of the World Cup. Their recent photos and posts, though, point to a reunion.