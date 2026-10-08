After the tears: Ronaldo's mother attacks the "ingratitude" of the Portuguese people

Dolores Aveiro, mother of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, has opened up about her son's crisis with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus.

The GE network published her remarks, originally made to the magazine TV 7 Dias.

She admitted she shed a few tears. Before Ronaldo decided to leave Portugal's camp in Copenhagen, on the eve of the Denmark match, she had urged him to stay calm.

"He said to me: Mum, don't worry, I'll tell the truth when we're all together," Dolores explained. "So I answered, all right, son, put things right."

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"I told him to stay calm, but in any case, his mind led him to do that," she continued. "We'll see. I gave him all my support, but it didn't do any good."

What she sees as ingratitude from the Portuguese people drew her criticism, and she called her son "Portugal's hero".

"But it's all right, he has given a lot to Portugal, and so he will always be present there," she noted. "He has always been Portugal's hero. They don't give him the appreciation he should get. They don't value Cristiano. This is the Portuguese people we have."

Ronaldo's mother lamented the abrupt nature of his exit, borrowing an expression used in Brazil about someone leaving a place "through the back door". Even so, she believes things could yet turn in his favour.

"I feel sad, and that's natural. It was a shock," she said. "My son could have gone out through the big door, but he went out through the small door, but it's all right, God will take care of it."