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Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
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After the serious injury: Paris's position on Kvaratskhelia contract renewal talks revealed

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
Ligue 1
K. Kvaratskhelia
France
Georgia

The current contract runs until the summer of 2029

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's serious injury has thrown up questions over Paris Saint-Germain's plans to renew the star's contract.

The Georgian will be out for several months after tearing the cruciate ligament in his right knee during PSG's 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

 A Ballon d'Or candidate, he is expected to go under the knife within 10 days.

Kvaratskhelia's deal with Paris runs until the summer of 2029, yet the club had already decided to extend it and fend off interest from rivals.

French outlet RMC report that the two sides have already opened talks over a new three-year contract running from 2029 to 2032.

Crucially, the injury hasn't shifted the stance of PSG's hierarchy. They still need to agree salary terms with the Georgian.

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