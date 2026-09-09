After the Neom shock: Bono deepens Al-Hilal's wounds ahead of the Al-Taawoun clash

Morocco's Yassine Bounou has deepened Al-Hilal's problems ahead of their clash with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshn League, adding to the shock of their recent defeat by Neom.

Al-Hilal travel to Al-Taawoun next Saturday, playing at their opponents' stadium in Buraidah in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Just 72 hours before the match, the club confirmed Bounou would miss the collective training session the squad carried out today, Wednesday, through injury.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Al-Zaeem explained in a tweet on its official X account that the Moroccan goalkeeper had attended the medical clinic at the Al-Majidiyah sports centre after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Bounou picked up the problem before the Neom clash the day before yesterday, on Monday, at the Kingdom Arena in the sixth round of the Roshn League. Mohammed Al-Owais deputised for him, but could not stop a clean two-goal defeat.

Physiotherapy specialist Thamer Al-Shahrani insists Bounou's injury is minor and no cause for concern. Even so, the Moroccan's situation looks unclear ahead of the upcoming clash with Al-Taawoun.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, top the Saudi League table with 15 points from five wins and a single defeat, ahead of second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference.