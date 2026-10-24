After the "Guler elbow" controversy: La Liga prepares an unprecedented surprise in the Clasico

La Liga are preparing unprecedented television coverage of tomorrow's Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. Up to 38 cameras will capture the action, with the possibility of a 39th, and the potential global audience is expected to top 650 million viewers.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the production plan spreads cameras throughout the stadium to cover every detail of the match. It forms part of La Liga's push to deliver an advanced viewing experience for one of world football's biggest fixtures.

The planned coverage dwarfs the usual setup at Barcelona and Real Madrid matches, which runs to between 25 and 26 cameras. This time the array includes goal cameras, the goal line, the substitutes' benches and the tunnels, alongside high-speed cameras that allow replays from multiple angles.

These arrangements follow the controversy over refereeing decisions in the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla. Television images, according to the report, failed to provide a decisive angle for an incident involving Arda Guler and Pique, underlining the need for extra filming positions in the big games.

Among the technologies set for use is the connected ball, appearing for the first time in a Clasico and supplying additional data during play. Ref Cam technology will also feature, transmitting scenes from the referee's perspective and giving the audience a fresh view of events.

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Internationally, La Liga expect the potential audience to climb beyond 650 million viewers. A total of 28 television broadcasting organisations from international markets are expected in Barcelona to produce their own match content, while the television signal goes out across global platforms including Disney, DAZN and Canal+.

Preliminary coverage starts 90 minutes before kick-off. Cameras will track the arrival of both teams at the stadium, capture behind-the-scenes footage of the dressing rooms and follow the warm-ups, giving viewers extended coverage of the Clasico atmosphere before the opening whistle.

The newspaper noted La Liga's claim that the Clasico's reach has risen by 51% over the past two seasons, compared with the four seasons before them. That points to a widening international following for the clash between the two rivals.