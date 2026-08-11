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Goal.com
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FBL-ENG-PR-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ARSENAL-DORTMUND-FRIENDLYAFP

Translated by

After the Guimaraes deal: Arsenal offer their star to Manchester United and Chelsea

Transfers
Arsenal
Chelsea
Manchester United
M. Lewis-Skelly
B. Guimaraes
England
Brazil

Arsenal are looking to put their star Myles Lewis-Skelly up for sale during the current summer transfer window, especially after successfully signing Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.

The Gunners know that game time in midfield could be hard to come by for Lewis-Skelly next season, so they are weighing up the financial benefits of a sale.

English newspaper "Mirror" report that Arsenal have offered Manchester United and Chelsea the chance to sign Skelly.

Despite signing a new contract only last summer, the 19-year-old has become available to both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Whether either club will formally chase him remains unclear. He has, however, been strongly linked with Old Trafford over the past twelve months.

Michael Carrick's side are looking to sign a midfielder and a left-back before the window shuts, and Lewis-Skelly, who can play in both positions, fits the bill perfectly.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will find it hard to turn down a tempting offer from Chelsea. Should he join there, he would likely play regularly in midfield under Xabi Alonso, given the presence of the duo Jorrel Hato and Pep Chavarria at left-back.

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