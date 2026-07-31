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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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After the end of his Italian adventure: a new Moroccan star heads to the Turkish league

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A. Sabiri
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Ayoub Sport announced the deal

Eyupspor have completed the signing of Moroccan midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri this summer, the Turkish club confirmed through their official channels.

Sabiri arrives on a free transfer after his contract with Italian side Fiorentina expired on 30 June, leaving him a free agent.

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Eyupspor kept the terms under wraps, but Turkish media report a two-year deal with the option of a third season. The club recently added another Moroccan international in Jawad El Yamiq.

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Sabiri will hope to rediscover his form. His last campaign was a struggle, spent on loan at Saudi club Al-Taawoun, where the chances never came. He managed just 40 minutes across all competitions, according to Moroccan newspaper "Al Botola".

Fiorentina were the standout stop of a well-travelled career. Sabiri has also turned out in the Saudi league for Al-Taawoun and Al-Fayha, along with a spell at Emirati club Ajman.



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