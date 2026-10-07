After the emotional farewell: Messi returns to Spain as a lecturer in a lecture hall

Lionel Messi is heading back to Spain for a rare occasion. Not to face Real Madrid, but to meet the country's educational community at the Palace of Sports in the northern city of Oviedo.

The visit crowns Messi's Princess of Asturias Award for Sport for 2026, the highest sporting and cultural honour in Spain. He claimed it on 3 June, becoming the first footballer in history to win the award individually since its creation in 1987.

Argentine newspaper "ole" explained that this won't be a simple ceremonial affair. It is a lecture and educational event aimed mainly at children and young people, part of the "Awards Week" cultural programme that is open to the public free of charge.

At the heart of the meeting sits the "Number 10 Game" project, an innovative educational initiative launched by the Princess of Asturias Foundation and inspired by Messi's own personality. Drawing on previous comments from the Argentine star, schoolchildren across the region were asked to imagine a fresh, inventive way of playing football within their schools, linking the values of sport with creativity and education.

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The award's jury handed Messi the title in recognition of his "dazzling talent and exceptional sporting career". They also praised his "tireless and continuous charitable work to boost the chances of the most deprived children in gaining access to education and healthcare", while commending his exemplary conduct on the pitch, his steadiness, his humility and his commitment to the team as a world champion with Argentina in 2022.

The honour sees the Flea join a list of global legends who have previously won the award, among them tennis legend Serena Williams, marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge, athletics legend Carl Lewis, and Spanish basketball stars Pau and Marc Gasol.



