Egyptian refereeing analyst Mohamed Kamal Risha, of "Arriyadiyah", expects Al-Hilal's Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville to miss at least two matches in the AFC Champions League Elite. Summerville saw a straight red card during Tuesday's clash with Qatar's Al-Gharafa, in the opening round of the continental tournament.

The referee brandished that red card in the 32nd minute, punishing what Risha described as "disgraceful conduct". According to the analyst, the nature of the offence will decide how long the ban runs.

Risha explained: "The length of Summerville's suspension is determined by the referee's report, and disgraceful conduct varies, and the punishment for disgraceful conduct is always a suspension of one to two matches according to the competition regulations, which clarify the type of offence the player committed."

Read also: Video: Al-Hariﬁ: Ronaldo has added nothing and must be expelled from Al-Nassr

That dismissal against Al-Gharafa already rules the Dutch winger out of Al-Hilal's next clash against Qatar's Al-Sadd on 13 October, in the second round of the tournament. The final punishment will decide whether he features in the game after that.

Should the disciplinary body hand him a two-match ban, Summerville will also sit out the clash with Qatar's Al-Shamal on 27 October, in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite. That would be a blow to Al-Hilal at the start of their continental campaign.

Al-Hilal opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Al-Gharafa. Portugal's Ruben Neves struck first from the penalty spot, Serbia's Sergej Savic added the second, and Alaeddine Hassan grabbed the Qatari side's only goal.